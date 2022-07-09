Pendal Group Ltd Sells 22,107 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Pendal Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,107 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,350,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,729,000 after buying an additional 447,480 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 233,553 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 25.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 509,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 358,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

IMO opened at $44.36 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

