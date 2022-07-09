Pendal Group Ltd Sells 3,306 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Rogers were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Rogers by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 97 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rogers stock opened at $262.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $274.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.27.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Rogers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total value of $104,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

