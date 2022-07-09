Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.26% of Planet Labs PBC worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Several analysts recently commented on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

