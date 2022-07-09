Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 235 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.3% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $152.85 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $270.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.