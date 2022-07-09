POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.04 and last traded at $8.09. 25,853 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,023,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other POINT Biopharma Global news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 6.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 139,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 9,433 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

