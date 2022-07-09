Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.42

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 400775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
