Post (NYSE:POST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.42

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.42 and last traded at $83.48, with a volume of 400775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Post in the first quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Company Profile (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

