Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.98 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.79). 22,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 38,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.78).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.98. The company has a market cap of £20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.
About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.