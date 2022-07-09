Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Rating) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.98 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.79). 22,280 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 38,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.78).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 82.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.98. The company has a market cap of £20.35 million and a P/E ratio of -5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.16.

Get Pressure Technologies alerts:

About Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES)

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures high pressure components and systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cylinders and Precision Machined Components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.