Primecoin Trading Up 19% Over Last Week (XPM)

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 19% against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $559.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 41,359,496 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

