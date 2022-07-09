Private Ocean LLC Has $670,000 Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Ocean LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

