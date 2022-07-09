Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,915 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,916,799.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total transaction of $7,083,041.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,012 shares of company stock valued at $46,920,991. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.03. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

