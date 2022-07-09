Railway Pension Investments Ltd Acquires 594,600 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,600 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Addison Capital Co bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. BCS Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.89.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

