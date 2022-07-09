Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Trimmed by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.