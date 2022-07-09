Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,221 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $17,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $162,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.