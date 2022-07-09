Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RS opened at $172.57 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.60.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

