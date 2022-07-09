Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CEO James Donald Hoffman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
RS opened at $172.57 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.60.
Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.20 by $1.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.9 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 277.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.
About Reliance Steel & Aluminum (Get Rating)
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.
