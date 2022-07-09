Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th.

RCH stock opened at C$37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.00. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$384.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RCH shares. TD Securities raised Richelieu Hardware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC raised Richelieu Hardware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other news, Director Richard Lord purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,530.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,220,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,481,465.74. Also, Director Marc Poulin purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$34.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,400 shares in the company, valued at C$328,812. Insiders have bought a total of 7,350 shares of company stock worth $262,981 in the last three months.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

