RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) Announces GBX 0.04 Dividend

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RiverFort Global Opportunities stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.16. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02).

RiverFort Global Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in equity, convertible debt, mezzanine debt, senior debt and royalty instruments investing across the growth stage of public and private small cap growth companies. It prefers to invest in technology, natural resources, energy (including power generation and transmission), financial and healthcare sectors.

