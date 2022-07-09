RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) Announces GBX 0.04 Dividend

RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of RiverFort Global Opportunities stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.16. RiverFort Global Opportunities has a one year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.55 ($0.02).
