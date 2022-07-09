Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,436 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $38,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.03 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.40.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.64.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

