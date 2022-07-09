Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 954,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 95,609 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

