Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $47,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($307.29) to €284.00 ($295.83) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.07.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,147,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,290 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $255.01 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $118.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.96%.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.