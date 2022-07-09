Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 18,401 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,401 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of American Water Works worth $50,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,058,165,000 after purchasing an additional 906,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,744,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,408,000 after purchasing an additional 143,817 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in American Water Works by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,724,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,966,000 after purchasing an additional 416,138 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,829,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,953,000 after purchasing an additional 252,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,273,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $807,166,000 after acquiring an additional 160,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $150.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.84. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 36.95%.

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.22.

American Water Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.