Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,927 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $36,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 152.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 315 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $96.14 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.97 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.36.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,356,748. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and have sold 481,021 shares worth $25,936,220. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

