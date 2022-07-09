Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Acquires 2,500 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $21,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 242,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,933.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $21,222.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $21,336.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $20,938.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $21,644.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Matthew Rizik bought 3,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $21,480.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Matthew Rizik bought 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $21,536.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $21,964.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,638.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,315.00.

Shares of RKT opened at $8.56 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Rocket Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after purchasing an additional 934,907 shares during the period. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RKT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

