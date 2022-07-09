Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 65,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Salesforce by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 19,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.15. The firm has a market cap of $174.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $448,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,933,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,643,555.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $105,068.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,866,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,443 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,010 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

