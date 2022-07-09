Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 77,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 548,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,304,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 57,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

