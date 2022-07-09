Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
NASDAQ SLNHP opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28. Soluna has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $25.48.
