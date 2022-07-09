SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,708,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $766,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,238,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $313.46 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $296.39 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.28.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

