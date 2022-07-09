SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000.

SPSB opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.31.

