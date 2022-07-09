Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.
Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.27.
About Special Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.