Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SPE)

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 64.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of NYSE SPE opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Special Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $16.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,067 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 1.49% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

