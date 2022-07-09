Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Raymond James

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.33. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $35.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $167.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

