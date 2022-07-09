Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 610.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,910 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 722.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.71. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.52 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

