StaFi Reaches Market Cap of $21.33 Million (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a total market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00092755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017543 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00262455 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00043309 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008759 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi . StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StaFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

