Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $402,247,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $293,104,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $110.28 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.43 and a 12 month high of $210.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

