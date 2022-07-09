State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Tobam

Tobam increased its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in State Street were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.91.

Shares of STT opened at $63.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.59. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.54 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

State Street Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.