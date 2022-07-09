Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $873.14 million.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76. Steelcase has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 341.20%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer C. Niemann sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $46,722.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,346 shares in the company, valued at $231,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Steelcase by 82.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,765,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 799,202 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 63.5% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,232,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after purchasing an additional 478,719 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Steelcase by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,642,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 301,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Steelcase by 65.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 225,987 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

