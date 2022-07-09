Strategic Financial Services Inc Invests $220,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,441,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM stock opened at $128.72 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $125.60 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

