Strategic Financial Services Inc Purchases 200 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.58. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.24.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

