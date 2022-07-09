Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,430 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Solitude Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $181.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $169.62 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.26.

