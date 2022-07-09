Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 356.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XT. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $49.76 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.69.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

