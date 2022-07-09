Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,959,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,678,000 after acquiring an additional 158,295 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,384,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,451,000 after acquiring an additional 98,425 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,227,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,403,000 after buying an additional 111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 527,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,071,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter.

FMB opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.27. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $57.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

