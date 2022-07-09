Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

