Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 115.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,449 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $30.53 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $29.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68.

