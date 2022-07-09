Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.22 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

