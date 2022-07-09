Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 677 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $501.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $404.53 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $222.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

