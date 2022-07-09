Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $96.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.25 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

