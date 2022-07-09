Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Universal worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Universal by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 163,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Universal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 92,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,244.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UVV opened at $53.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $646.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 89.91%.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

