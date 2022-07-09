Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,526 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

