Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,127 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of BAC opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $30.45 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

