Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,018 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 180,557 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 134,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 134,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 47,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

