Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 223,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 44,077 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,189,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 84,307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,899,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Shares of PJUL opened at $29.84 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00.

