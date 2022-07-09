Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 2,179 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 71,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,583 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.08 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.50%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

